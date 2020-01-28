YORK-based property specialists invested £75 million in 2019 in a record year for the company.

Helmsley Group turned their attentions to a number of new properties, helping to progress developments across Yorkshire and beyond, from luxury townhouses in historic buildings to office lets, and residential schemes aimed at first-time buyers.

Based at Monk’s Cross, the company has been helping clients to develop wealth through property for almost 40 years.

Director Max Reeves said: “Our current projects have a combined value of £75m, demonstrating that property continues to be a safe haven for investors, even with the ambivalence around Brexit causing one of the most uncertain periods for investment in recent years.”

The property investment specialist, which provides syndicated and development investment opportunities for high net-worth individuals, pension funds and businesses, continued to expand its network of clients in 2019.

Its syndicated property portfolio has also grown to include 65 properties across the country, with a total combined value topping £165m.

Max added: “We’re witnessing an influx of younger entrepreneurial investors who have made their money through the tech and SME sectors, and this evolving client demographic has definitely helped us to grow our operations.”

Helmsley Group, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary in March, says its belief in sensitive development as well as people's faith in tangible investments such as property are key factors in its success.

The company has developed a range of major commercial and residential schemes, including a mixed-use venture at the historic Old Fire Station in York and a commercial development in Gateshead.

The group plans to expand its holdings further into the North West, following a recent investment in south Manchester.

Richard Peak, managing director at Helmsley Group, said: “As we enter our 40th year in business, we are looking forward to continuing our success and establishing our vision for the future including further expanding our operations outside of the Yorkshire region.

"We look forward to engaging with new clients, while continuing to develop the strong working relationship that we have with our historic investors.

"We’re very excited to see what is to come.”