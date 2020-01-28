Our latest Meet the Boss series features Emily Pickard who owns York Mumbler, an on-line resource for local parents, and is a mum to two daughters

What job would you like to have other than your own?

Ah this is a tough one as I do feel like I have my dream job! I’m a massive fan of cheese so maybe it would be chief cheese taster at Wensleydale creameries!

Greatest achievement?

Well it has to be having my girls.... and then I’d say having the nerve to take the leap from corporate world and set up York Mumbler! Mumbler is the thing I’m most proud of professionally. I was really proud to win two awards at the recent York Women Mean Business Awards 2019 - including Community Business which was a real honour.

What makes you most angry?

Waste - I just can’t stand it... wasting time, wasting money, wasting energy. I believe we have enough resources in this world if we didn’t all waste so much. Also honesty is one of my main values so I’d say that lies also make me really angry.

Biggest mistake?

I always take on too much; just saying yes to everything has been a mistake in the past as it means I am the one to suffer in the end as I can’t possibly get everything done. I’m getting a bit better at saying No these days, especially if it doesn’t make life easier for parents in York.

What would make life complete?

I have pretty much everything I need - an extra day in each week would be pretty handy though.

Why do you make a difference?

I am so proud to say that I bring the parents of York together.

I’m a community business and feel strongly about connecting people - so I like to think that I help parents feel less alone and provide really useful information about what’s happening in York too.

What would you like on your epitaph?

“Emily Pickard - she managed to find the balance in life. Caring for her family and her community - she made York a better place to live in for many, whilst always being there for her own children and husband.”

* If you would like to be featured in the Meet the Boss series, email The Press Business Editor Nadia Jefferson-Brown on nadia.jeffersonbrown@thepress.co.uk