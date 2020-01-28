Scott Marmion took a swipe at the UK Supreme Court’s decision in the case of Gina Miller vs The Prime Minister (Trump’s tormentors are just bad losers, Letters, January 25). He called it a political issue being decided by unelected judges and asked Boris to “Fix it”.
Everybody has to obey the law from the monarch downwards - including Boris. The Supreme Court was asked to decide if Boris had acted lawfully: a legal question, not a political one.
Eleven Supreme Court judges heard the case; deciding 11-0 that Boris had acted illegally. That was not about politics or Brexit, it was solely a decision about whether Boris had the powers to act as he did. By a ruling of 11-0 the judges said that he didn’t.
In so doing they upheld the rule of law for the benefit of us all. We should be very grateful.
Quentin Macdonald
Church Lane,
Nether Poppleton,York
Boris’ brilliance in getting Brexit done and dusted
Boris Johnson has shown brilliance in his determination to get Brexit to the finishing line on January 31. The opposition parties’ hypocrisy in failing to uphold the result of the referendum in 2016 is not surprising as they have always been against what the public want, forgetting who voted them into Parliament. Now the PM has a healthy majority the opposition parties are unable to play their games using amendments to slow the Brexit process down.
Ann Cruickshank,
Salendine Nook, Huddersfield
No Brexit bell-ringing in Remainer York, please
With all due respect to Mr Robb (Letters, January 23), if he casts his mind back he should recall that the majority vote in York was to remain in the EU. It would therefore be inappropriate for the Minster bells to ring out on Friday.
Sonya H Cockerill,
Burton Stone Lane, York
