Scott Marmion took a swipe at the UK Supreme Court’s decision in the case of Gina Miller vs The Prime Minister (Trump’s tormentors are just bad losers, Letters, January 25). He called it a political issue being decided by unelected judges and asked Boris to “Fix it”.

Everybody has to obey the law from the monarch downwards - including Boris. The Supreme Court was asked to decide if Boris had acted lawfully: a legal question, not a political one.