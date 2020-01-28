Someone once told me we have to stand up for what we believe in.
And on Saturday night stand we did, united and cheering for the phenomenal cast and crew as the curtain came down on the final performance of the York Theatre Royal panto ‘Sleeping Beauty’, bringing with it the end of an era.
The last night of ‘our’ panto is usually pretty special and on Saturday night Martin Barrass, Suzy Cooper, David Leonard and A.J Powell made their stage entrances to rapturous applause, proof in the Yorkshire pudding that this cast is so much more than something special...so very much more. Hilarious unscripted on stage shenanigans, audience interaction and onstage appearances by the backstage crew delighted the packed house.
All too quickly the evening came to an end - and an emotional one it was. But no one was prepared for the surprise onstage entrance of ‘The Grand Old Dame Of York’ himself, our very own Mr Berwick Kaler...and the tears flowed. Well done Berwick, who, surrounded by the entire cast and crew and regardless of the decision by the ‘powers that be’ who have called time on our beloved panto family proved that ... united we stand!
Steve Cass,
(Theatre Royal panto fan),
Keyway, Fulford, York
