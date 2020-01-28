A HOLIDAY park is celebrating the launch of 42 luxury lodges.

The new Lawley development at Hollicarrs Holiday Park at Escrick is the latest investment in the site, with the option to sub-let for short breaks, enabling lodge owners to get a return on their investment.

Charlie Forbes Adam, proprietor of the Escrick Park Estate, which owns Hollicarrs, said: “This is a tremendously exciting initiative. Lawley builds on the success of our first two phases at Hollicarrs, Wenlock and Harts Nook, and provides fabulous holiday lodges for everyone wanting to enjoy the sanctuary of our estate and visit North Yorkshire’s many tourist attractions.”

Nigel Adams, MP for Selby and Ainsty and Minister for Culture, Media and Sport, officially opened the site. “The success of Hollicarrs has been a great boost to tourism in the York and Selby region. This latest investment in the park by the Escrick Estate is likely to prove equally successful and I wish this prestigious project the very best of luck. It is an honour to officially open it.”

The new owners are making their Lawley lodges available for hire when they are not using them. It is a new incentive for people keen to own a holiday home, but who also want to rent out the lodges.

Hollicarrs is a private, natural sanctuary within the 250-acre woodlands that make up the Escrick Park Estate.

Dawn Buck, manager, said: “The unique selling point of our new Lawley is the option to sub-let for short breaks, enabling lodge owners to get a return on their investment. I call it redeeming your dream – and it is already proving very popular.

“All the Lawley homes are brand new, top-of-the-range lodges with two bedrooms or more and all equipped with high range kitchens, sumptuous bedrooms and living areas. Towels and bedding are all included with the hire, and each lodge will be individually styled to a very high standard. Mr Marshall’s Honeycomb Lodge has the added luxury of a hot tub, and fluffy robes will also be provided!

Mike Marshall, from Dunnington, is a new Lawley owner and said: “The key for me is that this isn’t just a typical rental opportunity, rather a fabulous chance for me to create the perfect holiday lodge, down to the last detail, in the most beautiful and peaceful environment with stunning views, which will provide pleasure and peace for everyone who stays here.”