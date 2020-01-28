A LAW firm has relocated after outgrowing its offices.

Ware & Kay Solicitors has moved from Victoria Street in Wetherby to Wharfe Mews, just off the High Street. The new address is a result of continued growth over recent years.

The new offices are over two storeys and have staff workspaces, private consultation and conference rooms together with on-site parking.

Michael Peach, director and head of the Wetherby office, said: “This relocation is an exciting development for Ware & Kay. The firm has gone from strength to strength and we have now outgrown our current location.

"The new office will allow us to provide an even higher level of service to our client base, taking advantage of commercial opportunities that arise as well as providing an improved working environment and more space for our business to grow over the years to come.

"We are proud to be located at the heart of Wetherby and to be an integral part of the Wetherby business community."

The firm also has offices in York and Malton.