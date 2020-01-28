CHILDREN at a York primary school took part in a live link up with Windsor Castle.

Haxby Road Academy set up a live video link with Martin Whittaker, learning officer for schools, in the Royal Garter throne room at the castle. It allowed all children in key stage one and key stage two to learn about the British monarchy and its role in society.

Martin answered questions, showed photographs and talked directly to the children from the Queen’s weekend residence.

Rachel Malster-Hinett, currently acting head at Haxby Road, said: “The children were very enthusiastic. Martin gave us all a real insight into life at the world’s oldest and largest inhabited castle. Before the video link-up, children worked in groups on the best questions to ask, which was a lesson in itself about democracy.

“It’s the first time we’ve done it, but we’ll certainly do it again.”

The school, part of Ebor Academy Trust, were invited to take part by Windsor Castle’s education department.