FIREFIGHTERS cut free a woman from her car after it crashed into a tree near York.
The collision happened at around 10.35pm on Monday on the A59 at Upper Poppleton.
Police and paramedics attended, along with two fire crews from Acomb.
The A59 was closed while emergency services dealt with the incident.
Crews used hydraulic cutting gear to free a woman from the car and handed her into the care of paramedics.
@AcombOnCall tweeted the picture above showing the scene of the crash and said the woman was medically trapped.
She was said to be suffering from suspected back and pelvic injuries.
Comments are closed on this article.