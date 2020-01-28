STEPS have already been taken to reduce the carbon footprint of York Minster - as the Church of England outlines ambitions to go carbon zero by 2045.
Leaders will consider work to reduce carbon emissions from all of the church's 40,000 buildings at the General Synod next month.
York Minster has already seen all halogen bulbs replaced with low energy LED systems - using only a quarter of the electricity of the previous system, motion control lighting installed to switch off lights when rooms are empty, and boilers under the Minster replaced with energy efficient appliances. Work is also taking place to make residential buildings climate friendly.
The organisation also buys 90 per cent of goods locally to reduce CO2 emissions from transportation and looks at energy usage when ordering new components.
In 2017, the Minster was awarded a Silver Eco Church Award for its efforts.
A spokesperson for the Minster said: "We are committed to reducing our energy usage, using sustainable materials and exercising good guardianship in everything we do and will continue to do so."