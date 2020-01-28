THE last council-run nursing home in York will be transferred to a private company.

Senior councillors welcomed the news - saying it means the future of the care home is more secure, residents and staff can remain at the site and the building can be renovated.

Haxby Hall nursing home is set to be leased to care company Yorkare.

City of York Council's executive approved the move at a meeting last week - saying it means modern facilities can be developed and the building can stay open while work is ongoing, avoiding "upheaval and uncertainty" for residents and staff.

A report says: "Haxby Hall Care Home cannot continue to provide care in its current condition due to poor facilities, including lack of en-suite bathrooms and general poor environmental quality.

"It is no longer fit for purpose and does not meet the requirements of our residents with high physical care needs. If an application were made to the CQC for a new registration in the current building, it would be refused."

Cllr Carol Runciman said: "Haxby Hall is a very accessible care home for people visiting their relatives - the number one bus goes every 10 minutes and it's the most frequent service in the city. It's an excellent place to keep a care home."

Cllr Ian Cuthbertson added: "The fact that the future of Haxby Hall as a care home will be secured if this proposal goes ahead is of great benefit to Haxby.

"It is an essential part of our community."

The bid will see Yorkare carry out a phased renovation and expansion of the nursing home into a 63-bed home.

Vicky Japes, head of the older persons’ accommodation programme at the council, said: “Haxby Hall is our sole care home which we run alongside others in the city run by the Independent Care Group, Joseph Rowntree Housing Trust and other independent and voluntary providers.

"This is in addition to our independent living schemes and schemes with extra care which give older people a range of accommodation and support to be independent in their own homes for as long as possible.”