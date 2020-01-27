DO you have what it takes to be a lifeguard?
The Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) is in search of new recruits to spend a season working on some of North Yorkshire’s most popular beaches, as applications open for 2020 beach lifeguards.
At the forefront of the RNLI’s lifesaving work, the charity’s lifeguards responded to almost 20,000 incidents and helped more than 32,000 people in 2018. Successful applicants receive world-class training in search and rescue, lifesaving and casualty care techniques, good rates of pay and the chance to develop valuable skills for a future career.
Alex Richardson, Lead Lifeguard Supervisor, said: "Working as a lifeguard is a unique and rewarding experience – you get to call the beach your office for a start! But far more importantly than that, you are there to make sure the public stay safe while enjoying their visit, and ultimately to help save lives at sea.
"This is a demanding job requiring commitment, skill and a clear head, but it’s also a job that is truly life changing. We’re looking for selfless, trustworthy people with courage, determination and the ability to put their training into action and make the right decision if someone’s life is in danger. It is an incredibly rewarding role."
To apply go to rnli.org/BeALifeguard
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment