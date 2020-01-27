A FARM shop near York has reached the regional finals of the Countryside Alliance Awards.

Ainsty Farm Shop, in Kirk Hammerton, has been shortlisted for the in the local food and drink category.

Stuart Beaton, from Ainsty Farm Shop, said: "We are absolutely thrilled to have been shortlisted for this category in Yorkshire.

"The passion for good food in our county is well known and for our customers to champion us for this award is tremendous, we are so grateful for their support."

Ainsty Farm Shop first opened in 2000, after launching the original Ainsty Farms Direct at their local agricultural event, Tockwith Show.

It was set up as a way for local farmers to sell their meat direct to the public.

The shop now includes the original butchery, an in-house bakery and a deli and coffee shop. It also caters for local weddings, Christenings, parties and fundraisers throughout the year.

The Countryside Alliance Awards are the annual celebration of British food & farming, enterprise and heritage through small businesses.