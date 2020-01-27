A DOG café in a York suburb needs volunteers to help run it.

A community group based in the area around Burton Stone Lane in York is advertising for volunteers to help run a dog café at St Luke’s Church in Clifton.

Organisers are looking for people with a bit of spare time who can help the group to carry on providing a range of activities with the pet owners and other residents who come along to the monthly sessions.

Volunteer roles include activities such as catering and baking, social media and IT, arts and craft as well as meeting and greeting residents and their dogs.

The community café is designed to help people, including those with dogs, to meet and chat with other people.

Clifton's two ward councillors are supporting the drive.

Ward councillor Danny Myers said: “The dog café gives people the opportunity to get out and meet others in a relaxed and friendly way.

"Having dogs at the café makes it easier to break the ice and provides a focus for people that are not always confident about meeting others”.

His fellow Clifton ward councillor, Margaret Wells, said: “Many new friendships have been forged at the café but despite becoming a popular place for people to meet, it needs volunteers if it’s to continue.

"I’d urge anyone who has a bit of spare time to get in touch.

"This is a really worthwhile activity that makes a huge difference to so many people by bringing them together.”

The community dog café takes place at St Luke’s Church off Burton Stone Lane on the last Thursday of every month, at 10.30am.

Anyone interested in volunteering is encouraged to contact: communitydogcafe@gmail.com or call 07743 679919.