AN INITIATIVE, set up by a Selby charity, has received a funding boost from national organisations, Carling and Wetherspoons.

The 'Connecting You' initiative, from Age UK Selby District, runs workshops for older people who struggle with technology.

The funds were donated by Carling and Wetherspoons as a part of Carling's 'Made Local' initiative, which provides funding for community projects around the country.

Jamie Gathercole, project manager for Connecting You, said: "We are so grateful to Carling and Wetherspoon for their support, it really has made a difference to the number of people that we can support to thrive in these increasingly digital times."

The funding will allow the 'Connecting You' programme to purchase new devices, enabling them to provide hands on demonstrations to older people looking to become more digitally proficient.

As well as this, some funds have gone to promotional materials and travel costs for volunteers to ensure that sessions can be held in more rural villages surrounding Selby.

The group have also been offered the chance to use the Giant Bellflower pub, owned by Wetherspoons, as a space for their workshops.