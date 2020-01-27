A WOMAN was allegedly threatened by two teenage boys in a North Yorkshire town, who then went on to smash the back window of her car, police say.

At around 6.10pm on Saturday, the woman was parking her car on Strawberry Dale Terrace, just off Franklin Road in Harrogate, when she was approached by two boys, North Yorkshire Police said.

As she was just about to get out of her navy Mini, one of the boys shouted at her to get out of the car and the other showed her that he was carrying a baton in his hand, the force added.

It said the woman stayed in the car and locked her doors, as the boy with the baton smashed the back window of her car. The boys then left the scene, running in the direction of Mayfield Grove.

The woman was unhurt, but left "very shaken" by the incident, the force said.

Around the same time as this incident, police received a report of another vehicle, which was parked nearby on Nydd Vale Terrace, also having its window smashed.

Officers are appealing for any witnesses who were on Franklin Road or Nydd Vale Terrace, who either saw the cars being damaged or anything suspicious, to contact them.

The boys are described as young teenagers, potentially aged between 13-16-years-old. Both had a fair complexion and were wearing black puffer-type jackets. One boy was thought to be wearing dark grey jogging bottoms.

Anyone who has any information which would assist the investigation is asked to call police on 101, select option one and speak to the force control room. Quote reference 12200014282.

Alternatively, phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.