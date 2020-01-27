YORK Barbican is playing host to TV comedian Alan Carr.

The chat show host has announced a brand new UK tour, culminating at York Barbican with two shows on December 18 and 19.

It’s been four years since Alan last went on tour, and in that time he’s managed to find himself in all sorts of dramas. Between his star-studded wedding day and becoming an accidental anarchist, from fearing for his life at border control to becoming a reluctant farmer, three words spring to mind…Not again, Alan!

Tickets will sell out fast so don’t miss the chance to get up close and personal with one of the country’s most funniest, cherished and unique comedians at the very top of his game.

Not Again, Alan! is Alan’s fourth UK solo tour. Previous sold-out tours include Tooth Fairy (2007), Spexy Beast (2011) and Yap, Yap, Yap! in 2015 – all of which went on to become top selling DVD releases.

It’s been a busy few years for Alan since he finished hosting 16 series of his BAFTA award-winning Channel 4 chat-show Alan Carr Chatty Man.

Also in 2020, Alan will be returning as a judge on the highly anticipated second series of the BBC’s RuPaul’s DragRace UK.

Book your tickets from Wednesday, January 29 at 10am by visiting yorkbarbican.co.uk, calling 0203 356 5441 or by visiting the box office in person.