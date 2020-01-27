A MAN has died after a car crashed into a tree in East Yorkshire.

Humberside Police said the single vehicle collision happened at 6.30pm on Friday on Sutton Lane in Barmby Moor.

A black BMW 318 left the road and collided with a tree, the force added.

It said the driver sustained fatal injuries and he died at the scene.

No-one else was in the car.

His family have been made aware and are being supported by officers.

Humberside Police wants to hear from anyone who saw the black BMW in the Barmby Moor area prior to the crash or from anyone who may have seen something that could help with the investigation.

If you can help call the non-emergency number 101, quoting log 491 24 January 2020.