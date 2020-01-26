A NEW event for emerging artists is launching in York.

The Fossgate social has been supporting local artists for five years with monthly exhibitions, and has decided to expand by including the Micklegate Social.

The company said that Chin We, a local female photographer, is the first Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, and will ber be exhibiting her work at both pub's consecutively from Feb 7 to March 31.

Fossgate said: "We hope to plug that gap with artwork that is strong and meaningful covering graphics, photography, print and electronic art. As York develops its contemporary visual art scene, the Social hopes to feed that cultural ecology, helping to raise the bar, and encourage cutting edge contemporary work which explores new narratives, forms and politics."