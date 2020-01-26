COUNCILLORS and parents are working together in a bid to save a nursery that is at risk of closure.

The Press reported last November that The board of trustees at Priory Street Nursery, off Micklegate, said the pre-school might be forced to shut.

In an effort to save Priory Street Nursery, the Parents and staff are working with City of York Council, Cllr Jonny Crawshaw and Rosie Baker to set up a CIC –Community Interest Company.

This will ensure local families and city-centre parents have access to high-quality childcare within the Micklegate ward, one of the most deprived wards in the city for early years and after-school provision.

The Priory Street Nursery – CIC will be made up of a network of volunteers to make sure it is well-managed and delivering the best possible outcomes for young children and families.

As Governors or Trustees, these volunteers will support our special community mission ensuring access to; high-quality childcare regardless of income, breaking barriers to child-care access so parents can return to work and providing a foundation for learning; socially, emotionally and academically.

A spokesman said: "We are now looking for committed and enthusiastic people to join us as Governors and Trustees. If you’re interested, we’d love to hear from you.

"Being a Governor or a Trustee is a great opportunity to contribute to the nursery’s success. You will develop new skills, meet new people and connect with an extensive network of Governors across the city."