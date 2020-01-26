ANOTHER driver has died following a second serious crash in just two days in North Yorkshire, police have said.

North Yorkshire Police said they are appealing for witnesses after a second serious road traffic collision in two days near Skipton.

The latest incident happened at around 8pm yesterday, (Saturday) on the A629 at Cononley, Skipton.

It involved a white VW Polo, which was travelling from the direction of Skipton towards Crosshills, and a white BMW X1 which was travelling in the opposite direction.

The fire and rescue service used cutting equipment to free the occupants of both vehicles.

A 19-year-old man, who was a passenger in the VW Polo, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 19-year-old male driver of the VW was admitted to Leeds General Infirmary with serious injuries, where he remains critical. The other passenger in the VW, an 18-year-old male, was taken to Airedale Hospital with life-changing injuries.

The driver of the BMW, a 63-year-old man, and his two passengers, a 63-year-old woman and a girl aged seven, were taken to Airedale Hospital with minor injuries, and the road was closed for eight hours while police examined the scene and we would like to thank everyone who stopped to help.

The incident comes just several hours after a man and woman died following a crash on the A59.

North Yorkshire Police added are appealing for witnesses or anyone who may have dashcam footage of the incident.