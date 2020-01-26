THERE are over 500 Sugar Baby students in York, new research suggests.

Students who are heavily indebted from university fees have embraced a unique way to fund their university fees - sugar daddies and mummies.

SeekingArrangement, the world’s largest Sugar Daddy dating site, announces its annual report containing the universities with the most Sugar Babies enrolled - and the University of York is seventh on the list.

A sugar baby is a person who receives cash, gifts or other financial and material benefits in exchange for company.

In 2019, 460 University of York students were signed up to the website, while 60 York St John students were also on the website.

SeekingArrangement said its figures were determined by the number of students who used their university email to sign up.

“Student’s understand the importance of a degree but with the magnitude of debt that may follow them after graduating, they are being forced to find alternative methods to finance their education,” says founder and CEO of SeekingArrangement Brandon Wade.

He added: “Sugar Daddies not only provide financial relief, but mentor these students on how to manage their finances and

elevate their typical uni lifestyle.”

The Press contacted both the University of York and York St John, but neither were willing to comment.