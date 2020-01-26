THE NSPCC’s York Service Centre has today opened its doors to fundraisers working with children and young people, to showcase its intervention and therapeutic programmes.

The open day yesterday was an opportunity for supporters and partners across the district to see how the children’s charity’s service centres are working to keep children safe, and how it invests in developing, testing and evaluating high quality innovative services to address complex social problems. If these programmes work, the NSPCC supports other organisations to deliver these services.