THE duo who are running the Gentleman Jack tours as part of Residents Festival have announced that they will be bringing the tour regularly to York.
Claire Bostel and Sarah Bowling will be hosting a Gentlemen Jack tour on the last weekend of every month.
The tour is based on the life of Anne Lister, who kept diaries that chronicled the details of her daily life, including her lesbian relationships, her financial concerns, her industrial activities, and her work improving Shibden Hall.
Organiser, Sarah, said that the tour visits Anne's school, the plaque that pays tribute to her as well Goodramgate and Micklegate.
It has so far been met with popularity, with Sarah adding that "many American's like the tour".
To book your tickets - which are open until December 2020 - visit the website EventBright.co.uk.