YORK MP Julian Sturdy has pledged his support for the UK’s biggest mass action environmental campaign, 2020’s ‘Great British Spring Clean’, organised by environment charity Keep Britain Tidy.
The campaign will see up to 600,000 people act to clean up streets, beaches and parks across the country between March 20 and April 13.
The campaign unites residents, community groups, local councils, and businesses in improving their neighbourhoods, and last year cleared up some 900,000 bags of rubbish.
After signing up, Julian Sturdy said: “I was delighted to join the Wombles in committing to give our neighbourhood a good tidy up this spring, and I would encourage as many local residents as are able to support this important environmental campaign.
"In North Yorkshire, we are lucky to inhabit one of the most beautiful parts of the country, which makes us especially aware of how easily the environment can be spoilt by unthinking human action.
"I have long campaigned on keeping York tidy, taking action to highlight waste dumping in rural areas, and pushing back against the scourge of plastic waste since first entering local politics on Harrogate Borough Council in 2002.
"I am now making plans to do my bit to blitz local litter in the weeks ahead.”