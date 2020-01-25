TWO people have died following a fatal crash on the A59 in North Yorkshire.

Emergency services were called to the A59 in Broughton, near Skipton. at around 9.40pm yesterday (Friday) following reports of a two-vehicle collision.

The collision involved a silver Mercedes Vito van and a white Nissan Juke.

The force confirmed that the two occupants of the Nissan Juke, a man and woman, were pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman from the Mercedes van was taken to hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the van has been arrested and remains in custody.

The A59 remains closed at this time and officers request that people avoid the area whilst the investigation is ongoing.

The force added: "We are appealing for any witnesses who may have seen either of the vehicles prior to the collision, or were on the A59 at the time and may have dashcam footage, to contact North Yorkshire Police."

Anyone with information is asked to call 10.

The road is expected to be reopened later this afternoon.