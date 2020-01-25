POLICE have issued CCTV of a man they would like to speak to following a reported incident of stalking and harassment in Front Street, Acomb, York.
The force have not confirmed when the incident occurred.
The police are looking to identify the man in the image, known only as ‘David’, who is believed to be from the local area.
Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the person in the image as they believe they will have information that will help the investigation.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting job reference 12190226511.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.