YORK Independent Venues Week starts on Monday - with events taking place across the city.

Monday January 27

  • FortyFive Vinyl Café – Innersound Audio – Inside the Studio
  • The Fulford Arms – Indoor Pets / Orchards / The Hubbards

Tuesday January 28

  • The Basement – Hollywood / Cider in a Glass / Everything After Midnight

Wednesday January 29

  • The Crescent – Stewpot’s House Party
  • FortyFive Vinyl Café – Berlin – When the Wall Fell, Techno Happened
  • Victoria Vaults – Faux Pas / Brooders / Bloodhound

Thursday January 30

  • The Crescent – Keg / Bull / Jean Penne / Plastic Shaman
  • The Fulford Arms – The Virginmarys / Kill the Silence / My Wonderful Daze
  • Victoria Vaults – Lost Trends / Fear & Loathing / TBA

Friday January 31

  • The Basement – Jordan Brookes: I’ve Got Nothing / Sunil Patel
  • The Crescent – Herbal Mafia 14th birthday / Slimzee / Nicky Blackmarket
  • FortyFive Vinyl Café – The Howl & The Hum Acoustic / Charlotte Lynch
  • The Fulford Arms – The Monofones / Snakerattlers / The Black lagoons / Nosebleed followed by IVW DJ set
  • Spark York – Joe Talbot (Idles) / The Howl and the Hum / Jericho Keys (DJ sets)
  • Victoria Vaults – Vice Squad / Segregates / Hospital Food

Saturday February 1

  • The Basement – Say Owt #24 feat Lisette Auton
  • The Crescent – K.O.G & The Zongo Brigade / Run Logan Run
  • FortyFive Vinyl Café – Violet Contours
  • The Fulford Arms – Sellsword / Forlorn Hope / Dream Tröll / Breakz Clubnight

Sunday February 2

  • The Crescent – Arts Barge presents A Little Later with Bargestra / The Hannahs / The Blind Tiger Band / Grapefruit Eyes / The Arts Barge Ensemble
  • The Fulford Arms – Mark Morriss (The Bluetones) / Marbled / Esme Bridie

Monday February 3

  • The Basement – Roam / Superlove / Heartsink / We Need to Talk

Listings correct at time of printing

Contact venues directly for information and tickets