YORK Independent Venues Week starts on Monday - with events taking place across the city.
Monday January 27
- FortyFive Vinyl Café – Innersound Audio – Inside the Studio
- The Fulford Arms – Indoor Pets / Orchards / The Hubbards
Tuesday January 28
- The Basement – Hollywood / Cider in a Glass / Everything After Midnight
Wednesday January 29
- The Crescent – Stewpot’s House Party
- FortyFive Vinyl Café – Berlin – When the Wall Fell, Techno Happened
- Victoria Vaults – Faux Pas / Brooders / Bloodhound
Thursday January 30
- The Crescent – Keg / Bull / Jean Penne / Plastic Shaman
- The Fulford Arms – The Virginmarys / Kill the Silence / My Wonderful Daze
- Victoria Vaults – Lost Trends / Fear & Loathing / TBA
Friday January 31
- The Basement – Jordan Brookes: I’ve Got Nothing / Sunil Patel
- The Crescent – Herbal Mafia 14th birthday / Slimzee / Nicky Blackmarket
- FortyFive Vinyl Café – The Howl & The Hum Acoustic / Charlotte Lynch
- The Fulford Arms – The Monofones / Snakerattlers / The Black lagoons / Nosebleed followed by IVW DJ set
- Spark York – Joe Talbot (Idles) / The Howl and the Hum / Jericho Keys (DJ sets)
- Victoria Vaults – Vice Squad / Segregates / Hospital Food
Saturday February 1
- The Basement – Say Owt #24 feat Lisette Auton
- The Crescent – K.O.G & The Zongo Brigade / Run Logan Run
- FortyFive Vinyl Café – Violet Contours
- The Fulford Arms – Sellsword / Forlorn Hope / Dream Tröll / Breakz Clubnight
Sunday February 2
- The Crescent – Arts Barge presents A Little Later with Bargestra / The Hannahs / The Blind Tiger Band / Grapefruit Eyes / The Arts Barge Ensemble
- The Fulford Arms – Mark Morriss (The Bluetones) / Marbled / Esme Bridie
Monday February 3
- The Basement – Roam / Superlove / Heartsink / We Need to Talk
