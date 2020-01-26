A NEW block of temporary accommodation for homeless people is still not complete - a year after it was supposed to be finished.

James House in James Street is being turned into 57 new self-contained flats as part of a £12.4m project for City of York Council.

It was due to be finished on January 21 2019, according to a report.

The council has not confirmed when the accommodation will be ready for homeless families, couples and single people to move in.

And the delay has led to "inevitable increase in costs both in terms of contractor claims as well as project management".

The cost of the delay has not been confirmed but the report says the project will go over its budget.

Sharon Houlden, director of housing at the council, said: “James House is nearing completion and additional costs relating to contractor delays and project management are under discussion.”

The apartments would be allocated to people who are waiting for permanent homes to be found, following work to prevent them becoming homeless in the first place.

Staff would be present on site from 8am to 8pm and outside of these hours there will be two security personnel.