GET a meal at a top York restaurant for £5 - as part of a week long festival.

York Restaurant Week was launched last year by the city's business improvement district (BID) as part of an initiative to encourage residents to try new places to eat - and promote eateries.

The BID has now announced the event will return - and a new even cheaper £5 menu option has been added to the offering.

A spokesman for the organisation said: "This is a celebration of York’s vibrant food and drinks businesses, designed to attract residents into the city centre and boost trade during a time of year when trade is typically a quiet."

The festival takes place from March 2 to 8.

And restaurants can still sign up to take part.

People can download vouchers for meals at participating venues from February 17.

Options include menus priced at £5, £10, £15 and £20 at some of the city's top restaurants - and the BID aims to see more than 60 venues take part this year.

Last year during the first restaurant week 5,748 vouchers were downloaded and the event brought a £100,000 boost to the participating restaurants.

Customers can redeem a voucher by booking directly with the restaurant and then showing their coupon to a member of staff when they arrive.

Last year more than 40 venues took part. - a mix of independent and chain businesses including The Rattle Owl in Micklegate; The Rise Restaurant within the five-star Grand Hotel; Pairings, Castlegate; The Chopping Block at Walmgate Ale House, and Coto, York’s Vietnamese eatery in Back Swinegate.

For more information visit yorkrestaurantweek.co.uk.