THE number of children in care in York has reached a five year high, according to the latest figures.

Government data reveals that in 2019 there was a total of 207 children in York in local authority care, up 15 on 2015.

Meanwhile, number of children in care across North Yorkshire has reduced from 446 in January 2015 to 428 in January 2019.

Nationally, the number of children in care over the same period increased by 26 per cent.

A spokesman for the NSPCC said: “It’s clear from these figures that demand for children’s services in York, and across England, is through the roof and there could be any number of reasons for children to be taken into care.

“Every child deserves a safe and stable home but far too often families are reaching crisis point before getting the support they desperately need. Early intervention services must be properly resourced so families get support as quickly as possible to help them develop secure and healthy relationships with their children.

“It’s crucial government sticks to its promise to review the care system and commits to proper investment in children’s services so young people and families get the right help at the right time.”

Sophie Wales, assistant director of children’s specialist services at City of York Council, said: “Numbers of looked after children in York over the past five years have ranged between 192 and 207 a year. We are committed to keeping children safe and well cared for in the best possible setting for them and are consistently striving to improve how we do this.”

Cllr Judith Blake, chair of the LGA’s Children and Young People Board, said: “These figures show the sheer scale of the unprecedented demand pressures on children’s services and the care system this decade.

“This is unsustainable. Councils want to make sure that children can get the best, and that means investing in the right services to reach them at the right time. Councils need to be given a seat at the table for the care system review, to make a difference."

She added that the review needed to ensure that children’s services are fully funded and councils can provide early intervention and prevention support.