TRAFFIC is currently at a standstill following a crash in Boroughbridge Road, Acomb, York.

The A59 Boroughbridge Road blocked partially both ways, following a collision between two cars on the junction leading onto Beckfield Lane.

In a tweet, First York Bus service said that a number of buses are currently unable to pass the scene of the accident and are being delayed.

The service 5/5A in both is currently unable to stop at Norman Drive, Low Poppleton Lane, Wheatlands Grove and Plantation Drive.

More to follow.