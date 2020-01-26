HUNDREDS of pet owners and their pooches are set to descend on York’s Homestead Park for one of the biggest ever dog events to be held in the city.

Paws in the Park, taking place on April 26, will feature a wide variety of activities and attractions for people and their pets to enjoy.

Organised by grooming salon Claire’s K9 Clips, based in York’s Poppleton Road, Holgate, and Green Vets, in Green Lane, Acomb, the event is in aid of Hero Paws, an organisation trying to provide ex-military and all service dogs with happy retirements through rehabilitation and retraining.

There will be 13 fun dog classes, with rosettes being awarded to first, second and third in each class, while Best in Show will receive a trophy.

Julian Norton, star of The Yorkshire Vet, will be attending to sign copies of his new book.

The event will feature dog training sessions, Free Wheelers Flyball, dog tricks and heel-work to music, where participants perform routines with their dog.

In addition, it will include performances from Razzamataz Dance Theatre and The Plumber Drummer UK, while The Reptile Roadshow, the fire and rescue service and birds of prey will be attending.

There will also be a variety of trade, craft and food stalls, a climbing wall a more.

Claire Wood, owner of Claire’s K9 Clips, said: “Its set to be one of York’s biggest, if not the biggest dog event York has seen.”

“We are looking for donations for the grand raffle.”

Paws in the Park will take place from 11.30am to 4.30pm on April 26.

Last July, Claire’s K9 Clips held a dog show in the beer garden at The Fox pub, in Holgate Road, with about 500 people flocking to the event. This was also in aid of Hero Paws, and raised more than £1,100.