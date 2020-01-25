A LUXURY aparthotel complete with a gym and deli has opened in York city centre.

Roomzzz York Aparthotel has 97 apartments across four storeys, including a penthouse. Many rooms have balconies or floor-to-ceiling windows, with views over the River Ouse and Rowntree Park.

The £20 million riverside development in Terry Avenue also offers guests use of the hotel gym, a lounge and deli which is open to the public.

Hotel staff have been holding open days for local businesses, organisations such as Make It York and residents.

Last year, the scale of the development, which sits at the bottom of Lower Ebor Street in Clementhorpe, was likened to a liner being built in a shipyard. Johnny Hayes, then an independent councillor, questioned how it had secured planning consent, while a resident said people hadn’t realised just how big it would be until it was built.

Robert Alley, chief operating officer for Roomzzz, said: “Now is the time to get people in and show what we have achieved and hopefully support the market and local economy.

“It is a fabulous location by the river. They are lovely apartments. We are very proud of what we have achieved and the feedback has been amazing. We had some residents from next door in - we have a lovely coffee shop - and they were impressed. There are not many that have a view of the river and Clifford’s Tower.”

He added: “The original consent was for a great big office development. The hotel has had to fit on to the footprint of the original planning consent. The hotel was designed around that. We have created something fabulous for the river. Now, with the scaffolding stripped back and it is there in all its glory, I would be surprised if people don’t appreciate it is a lovely piece of architecture.”

Paul Whiting, of Make It York, said it was a great addition to the city: “By offering an innovative mix of a hotel experience within a self-catering property we can continue to offer our visitors a range of accommodation experiences that tempt them to stay longer and explore more in York and beyond.”

Roomzzz Aparthotels is one of the brands within the Parklane Group whose managing director is Leeds-based property and leisure expert Naveen Ahmed.

The company has also secured planning consent for a £12 million Roomzzz aparthotel in Harrogate with bigger suites than its existing locations.