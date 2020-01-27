A YOUNG girl with cerebral palsy urgently needs a specialist seat to support her to avoid choking while in her grandmother’s care.

Esmae Robinson, five, from Selby, was born 12 weeks early and then contracted meningitis and septicaemia, which caused her cerebral palsy.

Although her brain is unaffected, she’s trapped in a body she can’t control with muscles too stiff and weak to walk, sit up or even speak.

And her four year-old brother, Riley, has recently been diagnosed with severe autism.

As a result of his condition he has no awareness of danger and in frustration he will often lash out at others, including Esmae.

While parents, Lora and Josh, work with Riley on calming strategies at home, Esmae goes to her grandmother’s house for a few hours each day.

Lora said: “Although we are learning to cope with Riley’s behaviours, with professional help, it’s safer for Esmae to be with my mum for a few hours after school while we work with him.”

While at her grandmother's, the only place for Esmae to sit is on the sofa, which does not support her body correctly.

As her muscles often jerk involuntarily she slips down and slumps sideways, which stops her clearing her own airways properly.

A specialist NHS seat keeps Esmae safe and supported at home.

However, it is too bulky to transport and duplicate equipment isn’t funded by local health and social care services.

Newlife, a charity for disabled children, is urgently calling on the local community to help raise £1,400 needed to provide the second specialist seat Esmae needs.

Lora added: “With a specialist seat for Esmae at my mum’s home we could focus on giving Riley the help he needs right now, while Esmae is safe and supported too.

“She could even eat and play while she is there.”

Anyone looking to support Esmae should contact Newlife on 01543 431 444, visit the website at: www.newlife.support/HelpEsmae or email local@newlifecharity.co.uk

Donations can also be made by texting NEWLIFE ESMAE to 70500 to give £10 to the appeal.