TOURISM, business and council bosses have teamed up to tackle the challenges facing York city centre.

The group will launch a project to look at how people live, work and spend their free time in the city.

Next month a public consultation will open - with residents and visitors invited to have their say.

Cllr Andrew Waller said: “Our city centre is bucking trends and remains successful thanks to our unique heritage, cultural attractions and independent shops.

“We have the second lowest rate of empty city centre shops in the country, but we can’t be complacent.

"There is no magic wand or single solution to the challenges facing city centres. We have to work together and listen to all our residents, businesses and other voices across the city to make sure central York is a place residents love to use, is accessible to all, provides good jobs and allows people to move around sustainably."

Visit york.gov.uk/mycitycentreyork.