MORE than 50 musicians will be performing in York this week to celebrate the city's independent music venues.

And it is the perfect opportunity for residents - and visitors - to see big name artists at intimate settings.

Six York cafes and clubs are taking part in Independent Venue Week - meaning the only cities with more venues taking part are London, Manchester,Liverpool, Cardiff, Bristol, Glasgow and Sheffield.

Shows will take place at FortyFive Vinyl Café, The Basement at City Screen, Spark York, The Crescent, The Fulford Arms and Victoria Vaults.

The festival aims to support grassroots music venues and the people who work, perform and visit them.

Chris Sherrington, owner at The Fulford Arms and secretary of York Music Venues Network, said the number of venues taking part is impressive for a city the size of York.

He said: “Independent Venue Week is a great opportunity for both visitors and residents to come and see the great range of excellent venues the city has to offer and enjoy some big name artists and local upcoming talent in an intimate environment.

"With 24 shows and more than 50 performers across the six venues taking part this year, there really is something for everyone and these shows are great adverts for the thousands of gigs that take place across the city throughout the year."

Performers include Joe Talbot from Mercury Prize-nominated band Idles, BBC DJ Jericho Keys and Mark Morriss from The Bluetones.

An initiative introducing professionals from the music industry to aspiring musicians and students will also be launched as part of the event.

The University of York students' union is also supporting the festival.

City of York Council backed plans to protect independent venues last year - after calls to recognise the contribution they make to the city.

In response, the York Music Venues Network was created to enable them to have a say on decisions made by the local authority.

Independent Venues Week runs from Monday until February 3.

