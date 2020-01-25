A SHOPLIFTER who walked out of Tesco’s Askham Bar store late at night with a trolley load of alcohol he hadn’t paid for has been jailed for 13 months.

Jason Jonathan Berry’s raid was part of a series of crimes that included a late night raid on a mobile phone shop and making off without paying when he and two others went out for a birthday meal, York Crown Court heard.

In total, he and his companions ate, drank or stole items worth £822 without paying.

Berry, 26, of no fixed address and originally from Huddersfield, pleaded guilty to theft from Tesco’s, burglary of a phone shop in Scarborough and making off without paying from a Scarborough restaurant.

He had 93 previous convictions, many for dishonesty.

He was jailed for 13 months.

For him, Neal Kutte said Berry had a major problem with alcohol at the time, which led to him offending.

He had left home when he was 13 and had from time to time since lived on the streets.

He had no job, had mental health problems and was paranoiac.

Prosecuting, Rob Galley said Berry carried out the Askham Bar shoplifting 10 days after he was given a community order for similar offences.

In the early hours of September 26, CCTV captured him walking out with two bottles of Jack Daniels.

He returned without them, filled a trolley with Foster, Carling and Southern Comfort, three more bottles of Jack Daniels and two bottles of vodka.

He wheeled the trolley out without paying, but left a bank card in his name at the scene. Together the alcohol was worth £240.

The Scarborough offences were committed in September and October.