A MAJOR attraction in York celebrated reaching a huge miletsone this week as it marked five million visitors through the door.

Denise Pitts was the visitor to hit the jackpot when she took her mother, Jeanette, on a tour of York Dungeons for her birthday.

They were awarded with VIP treatment including coffee and cake while they waited for their tour to begin, free pictures and goody bags.

Denise said: "The experience was great. We loved that the show was informative with a dash of terror and a hint of humour.

"The actors were great and really got into their characters. We would highly recommend this attraction when visiting York."

As a part of the acting, their visit included Jeanette being placed into a cage pleading her 'insanity' when accused of 'naked dancing', which Denise said she found "hilarious."

Dungeon manager, Stuart Jarman, said: "This is a significant milestone in the history of the Dungeon and it was great to surprise Denise and Jeanette.

"2020 is another exciting year for The York Dungeon."

New shows on display at the attraction this year include 'War of the Roses: The Bloody Battle’ in May and 'Séance' in October for Halloween.