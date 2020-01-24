A POPULAR toy shop in York has announced that it will be closing.
Hawkin's Bazaar, in High Ousegate, York confirmed yesterday that is has gone into administration.
A sign on the shop said: "On January 23, Tom Straw and Simon Thomas were appointed joint administrations of Hawkin's Bazaar Limited.
"The administrators now manage the affairs, business and property of the company.
"The administrators act as agents.
"Although the company is in administration, all stores will continue to trade until further notice."
But signs on the shop door say "store closing down".
More to follow.
