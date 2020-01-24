STAFF at a York Garden Centre are celebrating a blossoming year of fundraising with a donation of over £16,000 to the York Mind charity.
Dean’s Garden Centre chose to support mental health throughout 2019, and raised the money by organising a range of opportunities for staff and customers to give.
These included a sell-out brass band concert at Stockton-on-Forest Village Hall in June, in-house quiz nights, collecting tins on the tills and prize grids in store.
Laura Dean, charity co-ordinator at Dean’s Garden Centre, said: “We would like to thank all our customers, suppliers and staff members for their support in raising this fantastic amount of money.”
Between the York & Scarborough branches, the company has raised a huge £20,857.02 in total.
A sum of £4682.13 being donated to the Scarborough, Whitby & Ryedale Mind charity.
Holly Bilton, fundraising fanager at York Mind, said: “The team at Dean’s have been such a pleasure to work with and I am over the moon to celebrate their success.”
“Their fundraising has been consistent and incredibly well-organised.”
York Mind delivers a range of one to one and group based support for individuals aged 9 and above.