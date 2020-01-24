SIX hundred candles set out in the shape of the Star of David were lit at York Minster in memory of more than six million Jewish people murdered by the Nazis in the Second World War.

The candle-lit star on the floor of the cathedral’s ancient Chapter House on Thursday was part of a week-long programme of events across York and the region. They are marking International Holocaust Memorial Day which takes place on January 27 each year, the date in 1945 of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp.