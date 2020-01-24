SIX hundred candles set out in the shape of the Star of David were lit at York Minster in memory of more than six million Jewish people murdered by the Nazis in the Second World War.
The candle-lit star on the floor of the cathedral’s ancient Chapter House on Thursday was part of a week-long programme of events across York and the region. They are marking International Holocaust Memorial Day which takes place on January 27 each year, the date in 1945 of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp.
The international theme for this year’s commemoration - ‘Stand Together’ – encourages people everywhere to support each other, speak out and stand together against forces, such as religious and racial hatred, social and political inequalities, that divide and displace communities and which can lead to acts of genocidal violence.
The Minster’s event began with a Choral Evensong service attended by representatives from York’s Jewish community and other faith communities. A procession to the cathedral’s Chapter House for the act of commemoration followed, which included readings, music, poetry, prayers and periods of silence for quiet reflection.
Singers from York Minster Choir performed a setting of the Kaddish – the traditional Jewish prayer of mourning - in English. Throughout the event, people were invited to light a candle and then add it to the Star of David until all 600 candles were lit. Before the event, The Revd Canon Dr Christopher Collingwood, the Minster’s canon chancellor, said: “This act of commemoration brings people together to remember and reflect upon the horrific events of the Holocaust, in which six million of our Jewish brothers and sisters lost their lives, as well as other genocides and persecutions that have happened in more recent history.
“It also challenges us not to be complacent. There are communities and individuals around the world today experiencing discrimination, persecution, violence and the constant threat of death as part of their daily reality. We must ‘Stand Together’ in solidarity with all who suffer, and raise our voices in protest against those who perpetrate these acts. We must also encourage our leaders to be brave and bold in speaking out and in taking positive action to create a safer future for everyone.”