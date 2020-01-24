A MAN from York, who won a quiz on BBC Radio 2, was given the chance to meet one of his favourite bands.

Ryan Thompson won the ‘5 Star Big Quiz’ on Zoe Ball’s BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show on Thursday morning.

After his victory, Ryan and his wife, Hannah, were invited to attend the BBC Radio 2 studio on Friday morning.

The couple are big fans of English rock band, Supergrass, who were also in the studio at the same time as them, giving them the chance to meet the band face-to-face.

Ryan and Hannah revealed that they had failed to get tickets for Supergrass’ upcoming tour, which led to the band arranging for them to attend one of their shows in Leeds.

As well as meeting Supergrass, Ryan and Hannah also had the chance to meet another musician, Will Young and TV star Bradley Walsh.

The ‘5 Star Big Quiz’ is hosted on BBC Radio 2 every Thursday. Listeners have the chance to win tickets to be the guests on the Friday show. A caller has 60 seconds to answer questions on showbiz.