A NEW female leadership conference is being staged in York to support women in business.

Emma Langton, a business coach and workplace trainer, has set up the event to give people the practical tools, support and mindset to deal with busy lives.

A line-up of speakers will cover issues such as how to have confident conversations, taking the fear out of failure and balancing work and family. There will also be an interactive session, a panel discussion on wellbeing, and networking.

The conference is on Thursday, February 27 at The Hilton Hotel, York, in association with International Women’s Day (IWD) on March 8. This year’s IWD theme is ‘each for equal’ to encourage people to challenge stereotypes, fight bias, improve situations and celebrate women’s achievements.

Emma said men were invited to join in, adding: “Equality is a business issue and by working together we can create a gender equal world.”

Emma who usually coaches and mentors senior leaders and business owners to help them perform at their best also hosts a weekly podcast, Lessons for Leaders.

“I’m celebrating being 50 years young in February and set myself a challenge to do 50 great things this year,” she said. “Rather than help 50 people individually, I thought it would be great to get 50 people in a room and provide really valuable speakers with practical support to boost the confidence and performance of women so that they can grow personally and professionally without compromising their wellbeing.”

She has called the event #TalkingTruths to reflect that people are working harder, facing more challenges at work and home, and to recognise the need to talk.

“This isn’t about moaning. The focus is on an honest conversation about what helps us manage our challenges better.”

Emma will be talking about how to have conversations that make a difference, get you heard and get the results you want from difficult situation.

Sue Jefferson, of Realise Possibilities, a business transformation and talent development company, and a former director of McCain Foods, will talk about balancing work with family.

Performance coach Susie Ramroop will show how to take the fear out of failure, and even embrace it, while Gemma Stow will discuss how women can step out of the shadows to promote themselves with ease, speak up and gain confidence.

Emma said the speakers would be sharing practical tips that can be put into action in a way that’s easy and effective. “No-one needs more on their to-do list.”

After 20 years in corporate roles, Emma set up her business in 2011 to enable her to have the flexibility needed to also care for her two daughters.

She said: “It’s going to be such a great event for learning practical mindset and wellbeing skills that you can take back to your work and home life, as well as networking with other female leaders.”

Details at www.emmalangton.com/events