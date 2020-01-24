HAIRDRESSING and beauty therapy students at York College were visited by celebrity hairdressing duo, the Hair Bros, who judged a competition and provided demonstrations to the students.
The College’s Hair, Beauty and Media Make-up competition involved 200 full-time students and apprentices.
The Hair Bros, Nick Latham and Sean Nother, were invited to judge the in-house competition.
They were judges alongside college students studying at degree level, as well as local employers.
Later, in their own demonstration, the two acclaimed hairdressers also imparted some tips and advice to staff, students and guests.
Karen Goodman, head of hair, beauty and holistic therapies at York College said: “We are very proud of our students who took part, they did a wonderful job showcasing their skills.
“I would also like to thank our special guests, the Hair Bros. They were interested to see the kind of work our students produce whilst training in preparation for industry.”