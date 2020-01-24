SCARBOROUGH train station is set to get a revamp in order to bring its toilets into the 21st Century.

Transpennine Express has been granted permission from Scarborough Council planning offers to make a host of changes to the Grade II Listed building in Westborough.

Among the improvements will be the creation of a Changing Places facility for people with disabilities, which will feature a ceiling track hoist, shower and adjustable fixtures.

There will also be a full adult-sized changing bench.

The report submitted to Scarborough Council lays out the benefits of the facility.

It states: “The absence of toilet and changing facilities means that some disabled people are often limited in terms of activities available to them, or even prevented from going out altogether.

“They may also find themselves compromising their health and dignity – or that of the people assisting them – by using unsuitable facilities.

“Changing Place toilets can vastly improve people’s quality of life, allowing disabled people and their assistants to stay out for longer and participate in more activities.”

The existing male and female toilets will also be given a revamp with new fixtures and fittings.

The work will also include changes to the booking office and travel centre in order to move the customer services area into the latter.

Both the Railway Heritage Trust and the Yorkshire Coast and Ryedale Disability Forum backed the works, leading to Scarborough Council planning officers granting planning permission under delegated powers.

The Scarborough Central Railway Station, designed by architect George

Townsend Andrews, opened in 1845 following the completion of the York to Scarborough railway line.