A 29-YEAR-OLD man has today (January 24) been charged with the murder of one of Britain's worst paedophiles at a prison near York.

Richard Huckle was found dead at HMP Full Sutton on October 13 last year.

Humberside Police has confirmed that Paul Fitzgerald, of HMP Wakefield, has been charged with his murder.

Fitzgerald is due to appear via video link at Beverley Magistrates Court on February 5, the force said.

Huckle was given 22 life sentences at the Old Bailey in 2016 for an unprecedented number of offences against children aged between six months and 12 years.

The freelance photographer, from Ashford in Kent, awarded himself "Pedopoints" for different acts of abuse against 191 youngsters, and sold images of his depravity on the dark web.

In online posts, Huckle bragged that it was easier to target impoverished children in Malaysia than those from wealthy Western backgrounds.

Commenting on one of his victims, he boasted: "I'd hit the jackpot, a three-year-old girl as loyal to me as my dog and nobody seemed to care."

At the time of his arrest, he was writing a guide to teach fellow paedophiles how to abuse children and avoid detection.

Huckle was arrested when he was stopped at Gatwick Airport en route to spend Christmas with his family in 2014, after Australian authorities tipped off the UK's National Crime Agency.

Officers seized his encrypted laptop and managed to uncover more than 20,000 indecent pictures and videos although there were other files they were unable to crack.