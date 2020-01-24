A NORTH Yorkshire brewery is preparing for the 2020 Six Nations with the return of its rugby inspired beer.
The Black Sheep Brewery, based in Masham, will be re-releasing the Ram Tackle beer in time for the competition start on February 1.
Jo Theakston, innovation and export director at Black Sheep Brewery, said: “After the success of the World Cup there was no doubt we would bring back our fans’ favourite Ram Tackle so home nation supporters can toast their teams during the 2020 Six Nations.
“Being huge rugby fans here at Black Sheep, we’ll be raising a pint of our full-bodied Ram Tackle in the hope that the momentum England achieved by reaching the World Cup Final can be continued by bagging a Grand Slam at this year’s tournament.”
Brewed at the brewery’s home, the ale will be available in cask throughout February. Drinkers will be able to ruck-over to the bar for a pint of Ram Tackle, a 4.1% ABV ruby ale, brewed with eight different English hops.
The Black Sheep Brewery is also the official brewery of Yorkshire County Cricket Club.
They has won a number of awards, including a Gold Award at the World Beer Awards 2019 for their Pathmaker ale.