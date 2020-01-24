EXPERTS have awarded Darlington Purple Flag status - meaning the town offers safe and enjoyable nightlife.

City of York Council first outlined plans to bid for Purple Flag status in 2017.

And has since renewed its efforts to win the accreditation.

In September councillors said they would bid for Purple Flag status - a scheme that “recognises excellence in the management of city centres at night”.

The award means the town or city is a good place to go for a night out, with clean and safe venues, great bars and clubs and a range of arts and cultural attractions with excellent transport links.

Darlington has now become the first town in the north east to be awarded the status.

Part of the assessment process involved a team of experts visiting the town on a Friday evening in December, to witness its busy nightlife.