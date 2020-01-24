A CHOIR at a York independent school will be singing live to the nation this weekend.

The Chapel Choir at St Peter’s will sing on BBC Radio 4 on Sunday, as the station broadcasts its Sunday Worship programme from the school, on Clifton.

The theme of the service is ‘Stand Together’ to commemorate Holocaust Memorial Day, which falls on January 27. Holocaust Memorial Day provides an opportunity for people in the UK to stand together with those of differing faiths, ages and ethnicities within their communities.

The St Peter’s School Chapel Choir will be singing two anthems, featuring William Miles-Kingston who recently won BBC Radio 2’s Young Chorister of the Year competition. The congregational hymns will include ‘The God of Abraham praise’ and ‘Lord of all power’.

The service will be led by the school chaplain, The Revd Daniel Jones, and the choir will be directed by Paul Miles-Kingston, director of music at St Peter’s School.

The Revd Jones said: "It is a privilege to host this special service for Holocaust Memorial Day.

"Here at St Peter’s School we encourage self-respect and care for others through the timeless Christian values of compassion, friendship and humility.

"These values help to create a welcoming, caring and inclusive school community in which everyone can feel valued and grow in confidence.

"As we approach Holocaust Memorial Day, it is important to reflect on the significance of these values and the devastating consequences for society if we lose sight of them."

Paul Miles-Kingston added: "The Chapel Choir are delighted to be singing live on BBC Radio 4 on Sunday. I am incredibly proud of each member of the choir for their whole-hearted commitment and dedication and this weekend presents an opportunity for them to showcase their talents to the nation."

The service starts at 8.10am on Sunday and will last approximately 40 minutes. The programme will be broadcast live on BBC Radio 4 from 8.10am and will be available on BBC Sound Cloud shortly afterwards.