THREE masked teenagers tried to rob a person of their phone - before chasing their victim down a York street.

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information about the attempted robbery in Huntington yesterday (Wednesday, January 22).

It happened in New Lane between 7.45pm and 8pm when three teenage males approached the victim and attempted to take his mobile phone.

The victim was then chased by the three males into Stratford Way, Huntington.

A police spokesperson said: "We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

"In particular, we are appealing for information about any sightings of three males near New Lane dressed in all black, wearing black masks covering their faces."

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for PC863. You can also email Rachel.Simpson@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.